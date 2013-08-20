Davey Named KMSP News Director

Marian Davey, assistant news director at KMSP Minneapolis, has been promoted to VP and news director. She joined the Fox-owned station as managing editor in 2002, and was upped to assistant news director less than a year later.

"Mim has strengthened our news product, led our expansion efforts to nearly 50 hours a week, and has executed tremendous digital growth," said Carol Rueppel, KMSP VP and general manager. "She has been an integral part of our station's progress over the past 11 years and earned this role as leader of our news team."

Prior to joining KMSP, Davey spent 14 years at WCCO Minneapolis, where she began as an intern, working her way up to managing editor.