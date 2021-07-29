Margaret Cronan Named WCVB Boston News Director

Margaret Cronan has been named news director at WCVB Boston. She starts Aug. 23 and succeeds Paige Harrison, who was promoted to VP of news at WCVB parent Hearst Television. Cronan was VP and news director at CBS-owned KYW Philadelphia, and before that was news director at Hearst TV’s WBAL Baltimore.

“For more than 30 years, Margaret has held executive positions at a number of very successful media organizations including six years as a news director with Hearst Television where she demonstrated outstanding journalistic leadership, a commitment to the communities she served, and innovative storytelling,” said Kyle I. Grimes, WCVB president and general manager. “We’re delighted to welcome Margaret back to Hearst and to have her join NewsCenter 5 to lead the exceptional team of journalists at WCVB.”

Cronan has also worked in news at WPBF West Palm Beach, WNBC New York and KCAL Los Angeles, along with WJZ Baltimore and WWBT Richmond, among other stations.

"I am thrilled to join WCVB Channel 5 to lead a news organization and team of journalists whose extraordinary work not only makes the station the community's unrivaled choice for news but also sets the bar for newsrooms nationwide," said Cronan. "I look forward to working with the outstanding NewsCenter 5 staff to maintain a collaborative, inclusive and energetic work environment and uphold and enhance WCVB's legacy of local news dominance. Coming home to Hearst to oversee journalism that has been recognized many times as the best local news in the country is truly an honor."

In between newsroom stints, Cronan was founder and CEO of MCronan Communications, providing strategic solutions for clients, including news organizations.