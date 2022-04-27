‘Mansion Global’ and ‘American Dream Home’ on Fox Business April 27
By Michael Malone published
Luxury abodes on one show, ‘forever homes’ on the other
Premiering April 27 are a pair of shows about unique homes on Fox Business Network. Luxury real estate show Mansion Global is hosted by Kacie McDonnell, and American Dream Home is hosted by Cheryl Casone.
Mansion Global airs at 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesdays on Fox Business. It is a partner of Dow Jones product Mansion Global. Fox Business calls it an “insider’s look at the latest extravagant listings in markets across the country. Spotlighting real estate’s record setting prices, modern masterpieces and the most sought-after properties on the market, McDonnell will take viewers on another trip to the most lavish, and at times outlandish, estates across the country in this all-new season.”
American Dream Home “shares the emotional and heartwarming stories of families’ achieving their American dream and finding their forever home,” said Fox Business.
Episodes run 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET.
The new season offers themed episodes under the rubric of Beach Life and Gone Country.
Both shows are part of the FBN Prime lineup. The second season of FBN Prime began April 25. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
