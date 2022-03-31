Kelsey Grammer Show ‘Legends & Lies’ Premieres on Fox Business April 28

The second season of Fox Business Network programming slate FBN Prime premieres Monday, April 25. The lineup includes How America Works with Mike Rowe, American Built, hosted by Stuart Varney, Mansion Global, hosted by Kacie McDonnell and American Dream Home, hosted by Cheryl Casone.

New shows include My Dream Car!, hosted by Danielle Trotta, Billion Dollar Idea with Ben Weiss, and Legends & Lies, narrated by Kelsey Grammer.

Premiering April 28, Legends & Lies uses dramatic recreations to re-examine stories about America’s founding, the Wild West and the Civil War. Grammer of course portrayed Dr. Frasier Crane on Cheers and Frasier.

“We’re thrilled to debut an all-new season of FBN Prime, showcasing the many inspirational stories behind some of America’s most successful businesses and innovations,” said Lauren Petterson, Fox Business president.

Rowe is host, narrator and executive producer on How America Works, which offers “an in-depth look at the skilled workforce across the country and the complicated systems that keep our infrastructure operational,” according to Fox Business. It starts April 25.

Trotta, host of My Dream Car!, is a former Fox Sports and NASCAR reporter. The show begins April 25.

American Built sees Varney look into the design and creativity of iconic American landmarks. It premieres April 26.

Weiss founded the beverage brands Bai and Crook & Marker. Billion Dollar Idea sees 15 entrepreneurs compete head to head. It is on April 26.

Mansion Global focuses on luxury real estate. American Dream Home shares “the emotional and heartwarming stories of families’ achieving their American dream and finding their forever home,” said Fox Business. Both shows premiere April 27. ■