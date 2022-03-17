M&M’s, T-Mobile, Wells Fargo Sponsor ‘American Song Contest’

NBCUniversal said that M&M’s, T-Mobile and Wells Fargo have signed up as sponsors of NBC’s new musical competition series American Song Contest.

The brand partners have been integrated into the series, creating opportunities for viewers to get closer to the artists and the competition.

Mars' M&M’s will sponsor a custom on-set music lounge where competitors will be able to relax or warm up with a sweet treat. Fans will be able to get a 360-degree view of the M&M’s Music Lounge at NBC.com. M&M’s will also be employing NBCU commerce capabilities outside of the show with Shoppable TV brand spots.

“M&M’s is on a mission to create a world where everyone feels they belong and one of the most impactful ways to do that, is through music, which has the power to connect people by helping them find their commonalities,” said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, senior brand director at Mars Wrigley. “Mars is thrilled to be partnering with NBC’s American Song Contest to further harness the power of music, inspire a deeper sense of belonging, and create more moments of fun as artists and fans come together to celebrate this once in a lifetime experience.”

T-Mobile will sponsor the voting on the series and will reveal which contestants will be advancing in the competition. T-Mobile may also award one of the top 10 finalist an opportunity to have their song featured in a T-Mobile commercial following the American Song Contest finale.

NBCU will be working with T-Mobile and Wells Fargo to create custom spots during the season. The spots will appear in commercial time and feature performers sharing positive and encouraging messages with the audience.

"From NBC’s iconic performances on The Voice to America’s Got Talent, we are thrilled for families tuning-in together to dive into a whole new world of NBC’s new musical competition series, American Song Contest,” said Mark Marshall, president, advertising and partnerships at, NBCUniversal. “With our incredible world leading brand partners, we are taking this show a step further elevating the viewer experience by placing fans directly into the action of each artist’s journey, each song, each round of elimination until the finale reveals the Best Original Song.”

American Song Contest will premiere March 21 on NBC. It is based on Eurovision Song Contest, which has been a phenomenon in markets worldwide. ■