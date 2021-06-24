‘Making It’ Season Three on NBC June 24

Making It, the craft competition series from Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, is back on NBC June 24. There are six episodes in season three.

Eight makers take on an array of handmade projects, hoping to impress Poehler, Offerman and judges Simon Doonan and Dayna Isom Johnson. Jimmy DiResta is the wood shop master.

Poehler and Offerman were on Parks and Recreation together. Poehler describes herself as a crafting novice while Offerman is a dedicated woodworker whose books include Good Clean Fun: Misadventures in Sawdust at Offerman Woodshop.

Each episode consists of two projects that allow the makers to demonstrate their unique talents. Contestants include Blake McFarland, a retired baseball player, Kaviya Ravi, an Indian-American from Louisville, and Jessie Lamworth, who grew up on a Maryland farm.

Poehler and Offerman host and executive produce. Also executive producing Making It are Nicolle Yaron, Dave Becky, Pip Wells and Kate Arend.

The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.