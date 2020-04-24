'Parks and Rec' Cast Reunites for Covid-19 Relief Special

The cast of NBC's Parks and Recreation is reuniting on a half-hour special to benefit hunger relief organization Feeding America. It is being billed as the first scripted show to deal with the current pandemic.

The special, dubbed a "30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life," will air April 30 at 8:30 p.m. and feature all of the original cast members, including Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta, plus possible pop-ins by guest stars.

Related: COVID-19's Impact on TV Industry

“Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money,” said executive producer Michael Schur. “I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old ‘Parks and Rec’ team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”

Viewers will be encouraged to donate to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund and State Farm and Subaru of America will each match donations up to $150,000 and NBCUniversal and the writers/producers/cast of Parks and Recreation raising that matching funds total to $500,000.

“As Americans are staying at home, they are turning to NBCUniversal for the programs that provide a respite during these uncertain times,” said Mark Marshall, president, advertising sales and partnerships, for NBCUniversal. “With this special, we're reuniting fans with their favorite Pawnee locals, and collaborating with esteemed organizations like Feeding America and industry leaders including State Farm and Subaru to make an impact in communities across the country.”