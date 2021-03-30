Magnolia Network: Everything You Need to Know About the Discovery and Chip and Joanna Gaines Collab

Magnolia Network, the highly anticipated multimedia venture between Discovery and Chip and Joanna Gaines, is coming into focus.

A digital version of the net will premiere on Discovery Plus July 15 with 150 hours of unscripted content, including the complete Fixer Upper library, the first two seasons of Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines and the full first season of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home. The debut will coincide with the launch of the Magnolia app, which will be available to Discovery Plus subscribers.

"From the beginning, our aim for Magnolia Network has been to tell good stories. Stories that bring us together, that inspire and encourage us all to try something new. Stories that are told in ways that feel authentic," said Chip and Joanna Gaines. "Our plan has evolved along the way, but our original vision for this network has remained the same. And it is our ongoing desire to create a space, whether in a streaming environment, or on linear television, where people who watch a show on our network leave feeling like it was time well spent."

Also Read: Discovery Plus Launch to Help Shine Spotlight on Magnolia Network

Linear Second

Discovery and the Gaines's originally planned to launch Magnolia Network linearly first, taking over Discovery's DIY Network. The challenges of the pandemic altered that plan, pushing the linear takeover to January 2022.

“We flipped that plan on its head—and in doing so had the exciting opportunity to share a robust preview of Magnolia Network with an audience we’ve been so eager to share our work with,” said Magnolia Network President Allison Page. “And while the timing of our plan has changed, our consistent and steady mission from day one remains the same: to create unique, compelling, and inspiring content that reflects and embodies the Magnolia brand consumers know and love.”

Fans of Chip and Joanna Gaines can see a peek of the network linearly, though. Starting April 10, Food Network will air a special two-hour block of Magnolia Network programming. The block will feature two episodes of Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines and pilot episodes of Ranch to Table and Zoe Bakes.

What Programming Will I Be Able to Launch?

In addition to the Fixer Upper library, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home and the recently renewed Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network has a slate of originals -- spanning the arts, design, entrepreneurship, food, gardening, and home categories -- in the pipeline.

Previously announced titles include Growing Floret, The Lost Kitchen, Homegrown, Family Dinner and Restoration Road with Clint Harp.

Viewers will also be able to see legacy DIY Network content, such as Barnwood Builders and Pool Kings.