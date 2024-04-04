Magnite Working With Captify To Target CTV Ads With Search Data

Magnite said it is teaming up with Captify to enable advertisers to target connected TV ads using search data.

The companies said the insights from searches on advertiser websites can provide a window into consumer attitudes, interests and intent to buy something.

Search provides marketers with real time data that is unprompted, granular and comprehensive, making it very useful for targeting ads.

“Captify is able to determine who is truly interested and ultimately has the intent to purchase a product. By pairing that with premium CTV inventory through Magnite, we can focus on the consumer -- the interests and behaviors of the households we are trying to reach,” said Britt Augenfeld, VP of Video and Advanced TV at Captify.

The challenge for marketers is leveraging search insights across new and existing channels to power effective campaign targeting and measurement. The collaboration between Captify and Magnite and products such as Captify’s TV Search Lift Study for measuring the success and outcomes of CTV campaigns will continue to push the search-to-screen possibilities, the companies said.

“Captify’s Search Intelligence platform brings the audience data to power and fine-tune advertisers’ programmatic advertising campaigns. Bringing that to CTV is a huge step forward in an environment where audience-targeting has become more complex, with media owners keen to explore these new capabilities,” said AndrewBez, agency lead at Magnite.

How does it work? The companies provided an example in which a consumer searches for "best honeymoon destinations" on cosmopolitan.com, "iPhone vs. Galaxy camera" on techradar.com and "New York City to Maldives" on booking.com.

Captify collects the entire string of searches, analyzes the searches, looks at relationships between those searches and searches made by other consumers, and then categorizes all those searches into audiences. In this example, the consumer would be put into audience segments such as “Engagement,” “Techie” and “Travel.”

Captify says its technology enables brands to see not only intuitive audiences but also non-intuitive audiences. Media buyers can then target these audiences across Magnite’s expansive, premium CTV inventory with relevant ads.