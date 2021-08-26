Magnite Named Preferred SSP By Performance Ad Agency Quigley-Simpson

Magnite said that its was selected by Quigley-Simpson, a performance-focused ad agency, as its preferred sell-side platform.

The agency made an upfront-style commitment, with a focus on buying connected TV and omnichannel inventory.

“The migration of audiences from linear TV to streaming has piqued the interest of our clients who are eager to invest in CTV and incorporate data-driven TV buys into their overall advertising strategies,” said Scott Marsden, executive VP of media & analytics at Quigley-Simpson.

“We identified Magnite’s unique offering as the most powerful way to set our clients up for success in the rapidly growing CTV space, an essential place for performance marketers to be. Magnite’s skilled performance marketing team has been instrumental in helping us better understand the programmatic CTV landscape and how to best transact in this environment,” Marsden said.

Magnite’s platform is optimized for long-form video and supports high-quality advertising and viewing experiences.

“Quigley-Simpson is an industry-leading brand and performance agency that is innovating the best way to approach CTV with performance marketers’ needs in mind,” said Dan Fairclough, senior director of demand facilitation at Magnite. “This is a true evolution in how buyers and sellers are working together and yielding better results for all parties. We are thrilled to be working with Quigley-Simpson and their multi-million dollar commitment speaks volumes to the opportunity that CTV can unlock for brands.”