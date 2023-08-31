Magnite Campaign for Texas Travel Wins Advanced Advertising Award for Best Target Market Definition

A campaign submitted by Magnite for Travel Texas won the 2023 Advanced Advertising Innovation Award for best definition of a target market.

The award will be presented at the Advanced Advertising Summit on September 11 in New York. Previously, it was announced that a campaign for Ken Ganley Kia New Port Richey (Florida) won the Advanced Advertising Innovation Award for Best Use of Data.

The “Get Your Own Trip to Texas” creative aimed to showcase that Texas has something for everyone and that every trip to Texas is unique.

The goal of the campaign was to provide incontrovertible evidence that the long-awaited convergence of traditional TV and CTV has finally arrived and that the intricacy of technical execution is no longer an obstacle to success.

Magnite’s programmatic addressable offering enabled Travel Texas to broaden its campaign footprint across key audience segments compared to OTT alone, driving overall incremental reach and growing its consumer pool by 21-35%.

The results, measured in a cross-platform analysis by InnovidXP, also demonstrated a significantly higher conversion efficiency for linear addressable across Travel Texas’ key audience segments compared to CTV/OTT.

Proof Advertising, Travel Texas’ digital buying agency, had been working with its client to shift to new ways of looking at video for several years. Prior to this, Travel Texas was focused more on traditional linear buying. Having incorporated programmatic linear addressable into its video mix for the past few years, working with Magnite significantly expanded its access to inventory.

Segment selection was carefully and meticulously curated with quality data partners such as LG, Epsilon, Acxiom and more. Each segment selected has a tried and true data collection method that is reliable and direct, and all segments are refreshed continuously for accuracy.

The Team from Proof Advertising was also able to use its first-party data segment and target over-the-top and connected TV, as well as addressable linear. in the same media plan.

Honing Target Audiences

The target audience was comprised of the following groups: Millennial adults age 26-41, with household incomes of $60,000 to $150,000 with or without children under 18 within the household; travel-enabled millennials, age 26-41, with household incomes of $150,000 and up with or without children under 18 in the household; Gen X adults age 42-57 with household incomes of $60,000 to $150,000 with or without children in the household; and travel-enabled Gen X adults with household incomes of $175,000 and up with or without kids; baby boomers 58-76 with household incomes of $60,000 to $125,000; travel-enabled boomers with incomes of $125,000 and up; and Generation Z members age 18-25 with incomes of $40,000 and up.

Magnite worked with data partners including LG, TVSquared, and TransUnion, which provided access to ACR data, digital attribution and measurement, respectively. All device types showed strong performance and surpassed Magnite’s KPI benchmarks.

Media types included CTV FEP, OLV, Addressable, CTV Live Sports, CTV HBO Max, LG ACR and Social.

Throughout the campaign, Magnite provided holistic frequency and pacing across both OTT and linear addressable, while Proof Advertising delivered against Travel Texas’s custom audience segments. Innovid XP provided accurate, real-time measurement across both linear addressable and CTV/OTT environments.

Innovid XP provided real-time measurement across linear addressable and CTV/OTT.

Programmatic Adds Value

The results achieved led Travel Texas to increase investment with Magnite following the initial success of the campaign and speak to the power of bringing the granularity of programmatic digital to traditional TV, capturing valuable audiences who would otherwise have been overlooked in an OTT-only execution.

“Working with Magnite has allowed us to reach our desired audiences with highly effective, tailored messages at moments when they are most receptive to advertising,” Heather Hager, director of media services at Proof Advertising, said.“The addition of programmatic addressable to Magnite’s inventory portfolio gives us centralized planning and frequency management capabilities across linear and digital, Hager said.

Said Magnite senior VP, advanced solutions Matt McLeggon: “The extension of programmatic capabilities to traditional television environments represents a significant step in the evolution of television advertising. Magnite intends to stay at the forefront of the growth of addressability across all environments where TV is consumed. The results we’ve achieved with Travel Texas show the clear impact this strategy can have on the reach and efficiency of audience-focused advertising.”

The Advanced Advertising Summit is part of NYC TV Week, which is produced by Broadcasting+Cable publisher Future plc.

Advanced Advertising Innovation Awards will also be presented for Best Use of Branded Content, Best Use of Multiple Platforms and Best Campaign Overall.