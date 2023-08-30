Premion Campaign For Florida Auto Dealer Wins Advanced Advertising Innovation Award for Best Use of Data

A campaign submitted by Premion for Ken Ganley Kia New Port Richey won the 2023 Advanced Advertising Innovation Award for Best Use of Data.

The campaign helped make the Florida auto dealership No. 2 in new car sales among people exposed to its ads, up from No. 6 the month before the campaign aired.

The award will be presented at the Advanced Advertising Summit on September 11 in New York.

Premion said it developed a CTV strategy built on precision audiences and geographic targeting and reinforced message frequency with over-the-top retargeting.

The campaign employed four commercials that emphasized the low prices at the dealership and specific spots promoting Kia’s Sportage, Sorrento and K5 models.

Premion used data from Polk Automotive Solutions to target auto intenders by body style, while also aiming at owners of competitive brands.

Using Polk Signals, Premion measured attributed new car sales occurring within 30 days of exposure to the campaign.

The Premion campaign drove 17 new car sales, a 112% lift in vehicle sales versus non-Premion exposed audiences.

The campaign drove both interest and qualified leads to the website at a $7.61 cost per website visit. There were 969 exposed website visits with 594 (62%) taking further action to visit individual new and used vehicle description pages in November 2022.

The results spurred the Kia dealership to increase its spending by 50% the following month.

"Thanks to our data-driven CTV campaign and measurement solutions, Ken Ganley Kia achieved their new car sales goals and elevated their sales rankings against local competitive dealerships,” Erin Pisarkiewicz, account executive, at Tegna. “The insights we provided Ken Ganley Kia gave them the confidence to continue their future marketing campaigns with Premion.”

The Advanced Advertising Summit is part of NYC TV Week, which is produced by Broadcasting+Cable publisher Future plc.

Advanced Advertising Innovation Awards will also be presented for Best Target Definition, Best Use of Branded Content, Best Use of Multiple Platforms and Best Campaign Overall.