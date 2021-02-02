Magnite Aims to Unify Direct, Programmatic OTT Demand

Magnite, the sell-side advertising platform said it has moved its Unified Decisioning system for connected TV and over-the-top video creators into an open beta test phase.

Unified Decisioning aims to help publishers maximize yield by being able to simultaneously manage inventory sold directly by their sales teams with sales made via programmatic channels.

Magnite said the system is already being used by global media companies. It named Australia's Seven West Media as one of those users.

Also Read: Magnite Gives Ad Buyers Metadata for Crackle Plus

"The early results we've seen using Magnite's Unified Decisioning to ensure optimal delivery of direct and programmatic demand have been promising," said Luke Smith, head of programmatic sales at Seven West Media.

"We've set ourselves the goal of improving the value for advertisers and audiences and are so far pleased with the ability to apply complex business rules and see the valuable data and analytics in real-time,” Smith said.

Unified Decisioning works alongside all major ad servers and is designed to enforce the publishers’ business rules, including frequency capping and competitive separation.

“We’ve designed and built Unified Decisioning to address the barriers between unifying direct sold and programmatic demand with the specific needs of CTV publishers in mind,” said Paige Bilins, VP of video product management at Magnite. “Publishers are eager to tap into the efficiencies that programmatic provides without relinquishing the control they are used to when selling directly to buyers. Unified Decisioning enables them to do both.”

Magnite said that Unified Decisioning benefits the demand side as well. Programmatic buyers and brands will have greater insight into available inventory and have an equal opportunity to compete for premium video content. Unified Decisioning is ad server agnostic and has no conflicting demand agenda, the company said.

“As Connected TV becomes a more significant part of advertisers’ media plans, we applaud Magnite for instituting Unified Decisioning that unlocks more premium video inventory and deeper insights into available supply,” said Jon Tabak, general manager, strategic partnerships at The Trade Desk. “The industry continues to grow together to make the TV marketplace more transparent and efficient for buyers and sellers amidst the generational shift of consumers from linear TV to CTV.”