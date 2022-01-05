Magnite Acquires Nth Party To Make Audience Data Secure

Magnite said it acquired Nth Party, a startup that is developing cryptographic software to keep audience data secure when it is being shared or analyzed.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“First-party audience data is becoming increasingly important to the future of advertising. The seasoned Nth Party team will accelerate our existing data activation efforts immensely,” said Adam Soroca, Chief Product Officer at Magnite. “Our teams share the same principles around data compliance and safety, and Nth Party’s approach to handling audience data in a secure and privacy-centric way will continue at Magnite.”

Also: Magnite Acquires SpringServe for $31 Million

Nth Party’s seven employees, including five engineers, will be reporting to Magnite VP of Engineering Robert Lyons, Magnite said.

Also: Frndly TV Picks Magnite as Ad Server, Supply-Side Platform

“We are excited to join Magnite to scale our efforts within a global company,” said Shereen Shermak, CEO at Nth Party. “By combining our specialized strength in leveraging secure multi-party computation to enhance data privacy with Magnite’s talented team of experts and their first-rate clients, we’ll be able to bring effective audience data solutions to an even larger market.” ■