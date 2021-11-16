Frndly TV Picks Magnite as Ad Server, Supply-Side Platform

Frndly TV, the low-cost streaming service featuring family friendly programming, said it selected Magnite as its ad server and supply-side ad platform.

Magnite will help Frndly TV monetize its growing subscriber base, which has increased to 500,000 from 400,000 last year and take advantage of a hot market for connected TV advertising.

“As a company focused on delivering an affordable, feel good streaming experience, we’re pleased to be working with Magnite to further grow our advertising revenue as our business scales,” said Steve Sklar, head of advertising sales for Frndly TV. “Magnite’s ability to deliver seamless ad experiences combined with the expertise of its teams have already added meaningful value to our bottom line and are helping us maximize our platform’s capabilities, which have translated to growth of our ad business.”

Frndly TV brings an attractive audience for advertisers as more than 60% of subscribers are female, an estimated 55% are 18-54, and more than 3/4s of its customers own their home.

Magnite is the largest independent SSP. Frndly TV will also be employing Magnite’s SpringServe unit.

“As more consumers gravitate towards high quality ad-supported streaming services, we’re excited to support Frndly TV’s growth,” said Ryan Kenney, VP, CTV Platform at Magnite. “Advertisers are always searching for more efficient ways to reach engaged audiences in premium, brand safe environments, and Frndly TV’s service delivers just that.”