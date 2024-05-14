Madhive Names Premion Founder Jim Wilson President

Madhive , which provides technology for local connected TV advertising, said that it named Jim Wilson as president.

Wilson built station owner Tegna’s Premion over-the-top ad platform and oversaw Tegna’s investment in Madhive in 2017.

At Madhive, he will spearhead the revenue, client service and marketing divisions.

With Wilson’s arrival, chief revenue officer Jon Kaplan will be leaving. Kaplan joined Madhive a year ago.

“Jim’s expertise aligns perfectly with our vision to empower SMBs (small and medium-sized businesses) with multi-channel advertising solutions that deliver predictable outcomes. Jim is not just a pioneer of local digital television; he is the architect behind the business model itself,” Madhive CEO Spencer Potts.

“He was integral to the Madhive business from the early days and as a board member,” Potts said. “Madhive will transform how small and medium-sized businesses reach their target audiences across channels.”

Wilson left Premion and joined Talon as U.S. CEO of the out-of-home advertising business. Earlier in his career he was CEO of Atari.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

“During my time at Premion, I experienced first-hand the unparalleled power of Madhive’s CTV reach extension platform for local businesses,” said Wilson.