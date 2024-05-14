Madhive Names Premion Founder Jim Wilson President
Exec oversaw Tegna’s investment in Madhive
Madhive, which provides technology for local connected TV advertising, said that it named Jim Wilson as president.
Wilson built station owner Tegna’s Premion over-the-top ad platform and oversaw Tegna’s investment in Madhive in 2017.
At Madhive, he will spearhead the revenue, client service and marketing divisions.
With Wilson’s arrival, chief revenue officer Jon Kaplan will be leaving. Kaplan joined Madhive a year ago.
“Jim’s expertise aligns perfectly with our vision to empower SMBs (small and medium-sized businesses) with multi-channel advertising solutions that deliver predictable outcomes. Jim is not just a pioneer of local digital television; he is the architect behind the business model itself,” Madhive CEO Spencer Potts.
“He was integral to the Madhive business from the early days and as a board member,” Potts said. “Madhive will transform how small and medium-sized businesses reach their target audiences across channels.”
Wilson left Premion and joined Talon as U.S. CEO of the out-of-home advertising business. Earlier in his career he was CEO of Atari.
“During my time at Premion, I experienced first-hand the unparalleled power of Madhive’s CTV reach extension platform for local businesses,” said Wilson.
“As the industry shifts to digital, Madhive is uniquely positioned to lead the charge by delivering hyper-targeted, data-driven campaigns at scale,” Wilson said. “The latest product launches, including Madhive’s political marketplace, enhanced media planning tools, and the creation of the company’s new AI division, Madlabs, each demonstrate the innovation and efficiency behind the platform. I am thrilled to join the team and fuel the next chapter of growth across channels.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.