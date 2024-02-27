Madhive Launches Local CTV Market For Political Advertising

Ad tech company MadHive launched a marketplace for political advertisers looking to buy local connected TV inventory.

Fox Television Stations is the first to sign up up for the marketplace.

Madhive already helps local advertisers build campaigns that use CTV in addition to over-the-air broadcast inventory. During election years, inventory, particularly in local news, sells quickly and CTV is seen as being more targetable.

“Because we serve billions of local CTV impressions across all 210 DMAs, Madhive is uniquely positioned to identify local voters at national scale based on a variety of parameters including geography, demographic, interests and political party – all while ensuring consumer privacy, said Kristin Wnuk, senior VP of Sales at Madhive,

With CTV, ads can be geo targeted within a congressional district, which means fewer wasted impressions.

“Additionally, our party-neutral political offering will provide AI-powered insights into performance and campaign clearing, which enables in-flight optimization based on outcomes from an ecosystem underpinned by best-in-class data partners,” Wnuk said.

Madhive’ s political supply includes premium inventory from major programmers, OEMs, and streaming platforms to bolster national and local scale.

“We are very excited to offer our FLX CTV product and our partnership with Madhive to the growing OTT political Marketplace,” said Michael Page, senior VP of digital sales for Fox Television Stations.

“Our ability to target every congressional district in the country using the combination of FLX’s scale and Madhive’s award-winning technology provides an excellent opportunity for campaigns of all sizes to target potential voters,” Page said. “Fox’s expertise in handling high-volume buys and the significant targeting capabilities of our FLX product in all 210 DMAs make us a must-use resource for nearly every race in the country.”

Madhive has also created a portal to track political pacing and campaign estimates to help clients navigate scarcity and predict potential pricing fluctuations during the political season.