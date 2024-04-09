Madhive Hires Evan Simeone as Chief Product Officer

Ad-tech company Madhive said it has hired Evan Simeone as chief product officer.

Simeone had been chief product officer at Raptive. Before that, he was senior VP, product management at PubMatic.

Simeone replaces Craig Berlingo, who left earlier this year to become VP of product at PubMatic.

In his new position, Simeone will spearhead the next phase of development of Madhive’s full-stack TV enterprise software.

“Madhive has grown to power programmatic local CTV advertising for the largest broadcasters, brands and agencies in the country. Our partners trust us to drive innovation and transformation for the industry at large,” Madhive CEO Spencer Potts said.

“Evan will empower our next chapter of product development, including technologies like artificial intelligence, as we accelerate Madhive’s position as the industry standard for local and national streaming advertising,” Potts said.

Simeone has been a pioneer in artificial intelligence and machine learning, establishing engineer training programs at Raptive and PubMatic well ahead of the recent surge in use of artificial intelligence.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

“I like to live at the intersection of humanity and technology, working with clients to identify the market needs and closely collaborating with engineering to build products that not only drive impact, but transform the entire industry,” Simeone said. “Streaming is undeniably the future of TV. As dollars shift to programmatic, I’m looking forward to helping Madhive clients achieve continued growth by leveraging our end-to-end tech stack for TV advertising.”