Craig Berlingo Joins MadHive as Chief Product Officer

Ad tech company Madhive said it hired Craig Berlingo as chief product officer.

Berlingo, previously head of product at Telaria (now part of Magnite), succeeds Brian Lin, who recently joined Univision as senior VP of product management, advertising..

In his new post, Berlingo will lead product strategy for Madhive, which has doubled its revenue as major broadcasters and direct-to-consumer brands adopt its customizable software.

Also: MadHive To Spend $100 Million To Expand Google Cloud Usage

“There's no question that advertising has reached an inflection point," said Adam Helfgott, CEO at MadHive. "New policies from tech giants, a shifting regulatory environment, and the fragmentation of consumer attention across more devices and channels than ever are causing the entire industry to rethink how we target and measure advertising. Craig's experience building billion dollar ad tech businesses will allow us to further accelerate our rapid growth trajectory as we push the industry forward.”

MadHive’s software has helped broadcasters transition to streaming Fox is among the media companies using MadHive’s infrastructure-as-a-service offering to provide local OTT reach extension.

Also: MadHive First To License Panel Data from HyphaMetrics

“MadHive has established itself as a leader in digital TV, with its end-to-end platform now powering efforts for both broadcasters and brands,” said Berlingo “I’m looking forward to joining the team at this exciting time in the company’s growth, as we continue to scale the software that further simplifies how media is bought, sold, and measured across all devices and screens.”