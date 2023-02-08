‘Made From Scratch’ Season Five on Fuse
Natti Natasha, Roddy Ricch, Danny Trejo make some memorable meals
Season five of cooking show Made From Scratch premieres on Fuse Wednesday, February 8. The season sees singer Natti Natasha and her sister in law, rapper Roddy Ricch and his grandmother, singer Nicole Scherzinger and her sister, rapper Kash Doll and her mother, and actor Danny Trejo and his son, among others, whip up their favorite meals.
Trejo also does some judging on the new season of Hell’s Kitchen on Fox.
The show “goes beyond the recipe when celebrities cook their favorite dishes while sharing their most cherished memories with the loved ones that have helped shape their identity and inspire their artistic craft,” according to Fuse.
Made From Scratch is on Fuse and Fuse Plus.
Previous guests on the show include Eva Longoria, Noah Cyrus, G-Eazy, Big Boi, ASAP Ferg, Saweetie and Rick Ross. ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.