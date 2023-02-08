‘Made From Scratch’ Season Five on Fuse

Season five of cooking show Made From Scratch premieres on Fuse Wednesday, February 8. The season sees singer Natti Natasha and her sister in law, rapper Roddy Ricch and his grandmother, singer Nicole Scherzinger and her sister, rapper Kash Doll and her mother, and actor Danny Trejo and his son, among others, whip up their favorite meals.

Trejo also does some judging on the new season of Hell’s Kitchen on Fox.

The show “goes beyond the recipe when celebrities cook their favorite dishes while sharing their most cherished memories with the loved ones that have helped shape their identity and inspire their artistic craft,” according to Fuse.

Made From Scratch is on Fuse and Fuse Plus.

Previous guests on the show include Eva Longoria, Noah Cyrus, G-Eazy, Big Boi, ASAP Ferg, Saweetie and Rick Ross. ■