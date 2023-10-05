‘Lupin’ is Back! Season Three of Hit French Drama on Netflix

Season three of French crime drama Lupin premieres on Netflix October 5. The new season has five episodes.

The show is about what Netflix calls a gentleman thief, who models his thievery on Arsene Lupin, a master thief in literature, and sets out to avenge an injustice inflicted on his father by a wealthy family. In season three, Assane is in hiding, away from his wife and son. When he can’t take it any longer, he returns to Paris to make them a proposal: Leave France and start a new life elsewhere. Things don’t go as planned.

Omar Sy portrays Assane. Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy and Clotilde Hesme are also in the cast.

George Kay and Francois Uzan created Lupin.

Critics mostly love the show. A review in The Guardian called season three “the boldest and bloodiest yet,” and called Lupin “a taut, thrilling affair that cries out for a binge watch.”

The Telegraph (UK) called it “old-fashioned fun with Bond thrills.”

Season one and season two both have five episodes.