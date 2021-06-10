New Episodes of Smash Crime Drama ‘Lupin’ on Netflix June 11

Part two of Lupin, a French mystery drama about a daring master thief, starts on Netflix June 11. There are five new episodes, following the five episodes in part one.

Omar Sy plays Assane Diop, a man who is inspired by Arsene Lupin, a fictional character in a book series about a gentleman thief. Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier and Antoine Gouy are also in the cast.

“This isn’t a game anymore. Assane's quest for revenge against Hubert Pellegrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger,” goes the synopsis on Netflix.

George Kay created the series in collaboration with Francois Uzan.

Set in Paris, Lupin has been No. 1 in Netflix’s Top 10 across more than 10 countries, according to Netflix.

Ludovic Bernard and Hugo Gelin direct the episodes in part two.

Gaumont Television produces the series.