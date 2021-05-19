Trending

Busted Pilot: Upfront Week Madness, 'Underground Railroad' on Amazon, 'Black Monday' on Showtime

By

Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene

Broadcasting + Cable's Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone chat about the the implications of the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger, upfront week madness, Amazon's Underground Railroad, and Showtime's Black Monday.

Also Read: Area Man Appears on ‘Jeopardy!’, Wins