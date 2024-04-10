Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Morgan Wallen Rack Up ‘Academy of Country Music Awards’ Noms

Luke Combs led the pack of Academy of Country Music Awards nominees, with the telecast set for Prime Video on May 16.

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards streams on Prime Video Thursday, May 16 from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Luke Combs has the most nominations, which were announced on The Bobby Bones Show, with Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen just behind.

Billing itself “Country Music’s Party of the Year,” the telecast will be available May 17 on Amazon Freevee and the Amazon Music app in addition to Prime Video.

Combs has eight nominations, including Entertainer of the Year. Moroney has six, including Female Artist of the Year. Wallen has six as well, including Album of the Year.

Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson each have five nominations, followed by Jelly Roll and Jordan Davis with four.

Entertainer of the Year is between Combs, Johnson, Stapleton, Wallen, Wilson, Kane Brown and Jelly Roll.

The Academy of Country Music Awards used to air on CBS, and shifted to Prime Video in 2022.

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks hosted last year. No host has been named for 2024.

Dick Clark Productions (DCP) produces the event. Raj Kapoor is executive producer and showrunner. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music and Barry Adelman executive produces for DCP.