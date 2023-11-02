Academy of Country Music Awards Returning to Amazon Prime Video

The Academy of Country Music Awards will return to Amazon Prime Video in May under a new two-year agreement.

The deal will take the award show through its 60th anniversary in 2025.

The 2023 awards show drew more than 7.7 million viewers, plus additional viewership across Amazon Music, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Amazon Live.

“When Prime Video first streamed the ACM Awards in 2022, we were overwhelmed with the response from our global audience,” Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, said. “After seeing last year’s show grow to more than 7.7 million viewers, we could not be more thrilled to continue our relationship with the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions for the next two years, and especially through the show’s milestone 60th anniversary in 2025. We look forward to continuing the success and bringing even more star-studded and captivating shows to fans around the world.”

Financial terms of the new deal were not disclosed.

“The Academy is proud to extend our relationship with Amazon for the next two years, through the historic milestone of the 60th ACM Awards, and continue to bring Country Music’s Party of the Year live to a global audience on Prime Video,” Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside said.

“Thanks to the biggest host pairing of all time, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the comprehensive, cross-platform program with our partners at Prime Video and Amazon Music, and the dedicated fans in Texas and around the world, the May 2023 show was a groundbreaking success and illustrates that our pioneering and innovative move to streaming was absolutely the right one at the right time!“ he said. “We’re eager to see everyone back in Texas once again at the home of the Dallas Cowboys next May for another groundbreaking ACM Awards show.”