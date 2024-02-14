‘Love Undercover’ Starts on Peacock in May; ‘Love Island USA’ and ‘Queens Court’ Return in Summer (TCA)

Love Undercover will premiere May 9 on Peacock. The reality show follows five international soccer players who leave their lavish lives behind to come to the U.S. and date a bunch of single women who don’t know who the soccer stars are.

Beyond Media produces Love Undercover. There will be 10 episodes.

Executive producers are Alycia Rossiter, Jessica Nahmias, Sonya Wilkes, Michael Krupat and John Luscombe.

Peacock also shared that Love Island USA will return this summer, as will the dating series Queens Court, which is hosted by husband and wife Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete.

Love Island USA features a group of singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. It will be season six. “Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new ‘bombshells’ arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new,” Peacock said.

ITV Entertainment produces. Exec producers are David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Claudine Parrish, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthall, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.

Queens Court has three celebrity women dating 22 men, hoping one will be “worthy of sharing their throne,” Peacock said.

Lighthearted Entertainment and Will Packer Entertainment produce the show. Exec producers are Rob Laplante, Jeff Spangler, Will Packer, Richard Brown and Leola Westbrook-Lawrence.