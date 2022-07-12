‘Loot’ Gets Season Two on Apple TV Plus
By Michael Malone published
Maya Rudolph comedy premiered last month
Apple TV Plus has ordered a second season of comedy Loot. Maya Rudolph stars as a billionaire dealing with a couple curveballs life has thrown at her. The show premiered June 24.
Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard are the creators.
“Thanks to Maya, Alan, Matt, and the entire incredibly talented Loot cast and creative team who have created a show filled with captivating and endearing characters, and hilarious and heartwarming moments throughout each episode,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV Plus. “This show has captured the hearts of global audiences, and we can’t wait for season two.”
The show sees billionaire Molly, played by Rudolph, start to spiral toward rock bottom after a betrayal. She learns she has a charity foundation, and begins on a journey of self discovery.
Also in the cast are Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Stephanie Styles.
New episodes debut on Fridays. Season one has ten.
Produced for Apple by Universal Television, Loot is created, written and executive produced by Yang and Hubbard. Rudolph executive produces, along with Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens, through their Animal Pictures banner. Dave Becky of 3 Arts also executive produces. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
