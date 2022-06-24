Maya Rudolph Comedy ‘Loot’ on Apple TV Plus June 24
Rudolph plays billionaire whose life falls apart
Loot, with Maya Rudolph playing a billionaire whose life becomes unspooled, begins on Apple TV Plus Friday, June 24. Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard created the comedy. There are ten episodes. Three stream on premiere day, and new episodes then come out on Fridays.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon and Joel Kim Booster are also in the cast.
Billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has a dream life, including private jets, a sprawling mansion, and a massive yacht. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she breaks down publicly and becomes tabloid fodder. She's reaching rock bottom when she learns that she has a charity foundation run by no-nonsense Sofia (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With some key players on her side, Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery.
Rudolph was on Saturday Night Live from 1999 to 2007, and her film work includes Bridesmaids and Wine Country.
Executive producers are Yang, Hubbard, Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens, through their Animal Pictures banner. Dave Becky of 3 Arts also executive produces.
Universal Television produces Loot. ■
