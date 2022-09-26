Local TV Vet Les Vann Joins Elixir Marketing

Les Vann, former TV station leader, has joined Elixir Marketing. He will focus on crisis management, succession planning, organizational change, strategic planning, content strategy and community impact strategies, talent coaching and motivational speaking, along with operations direction and training.

Elixir describes itself as delivering “brand-driven solutions that transform how you do business.”

Vann retired from local TV in 2019, after general manager stints at WKRC Cincinnati, WFTX Fort Myers, WJCL-WTGS Savannah and WISH Indianapolis, among others.

“Elixir Marketing is thrilled to have Les as part of our team of strategic thinkers and visionaries,“ Michelle Beech, Elixir president and chief brand alchemist said. “His ability to lead people and organizations to success will be a huge asset to all of our clients.”

In 2015, Vann was named General Manager of the Year, markets 26-50, by B+C for his work at WISH Indianapolis, which had recently lost its CBS affiliation. He was elected to the Fox Television Affiliates Board of Directors in 2016.

Vann is involved in multiple Parkinson’s Disease support groups and advises non-profits. ■