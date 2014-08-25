Les Vann Named WISH-WNDY GM

Les Vann has been named president and general manager of WISH-WNDY Indianapolis. Owned by LIN Media, WISH will lose its CBS affiliation at the start of 2015. He departs a president and general manager role at WJCL Savannah, which he's held since January 2013.

Prior to that, Vann ran WKRC Cincinnati until its sale to Sinclair.

He will continue to report to Jay Howell, VP of Television at LIN.

"Les has done a terrific job in Savannah, rebuilding and launching a new brand, transforming its news department and strengthening the station's commitment to localism," said Howell. "He brings a unique skill set to WISH-TV and WNDY-TV that will be very important to these stations' growth and development."

Vann has also managed stations in Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina and New York. "I am excited to join the team at WISH-TV and WNDY-TV at a moment of great opportunity to enhance the stations' strong community presence and develop innovative strategies that will drive new opportunities," he said. "Indianapolis has long been one of my favorite cities and I am eager to become immersed in their great traditions."

Steve Doerr, former VP and group manager at Smith Media, has been appointed acting general manager for WJCL.

CBS gave the affiliation in DMA No. 26 to Tribune's WTTV, currently a CW affiliate.

WNDY is the MyNetworkTV affiliate.