Vann Departs WKRC Upon Sinclair Takeover

Les Vann, vice president and general manager of WKRC

Cincinnati, is departing the station with Sinclair closing on its acquisition

of it. WKRC is the market leader in Cincinnati. The closing is expected to

happen this week.





Newport bought WKRC in its Clear Channel stations

acquisition, and sold it and five others to Sinclair in July for $412.5

million.





Vann started at WKRC in the spring of 2008, according to the

Cincinnati Enquirer.