Vann Departs WKRC Upon Sinclair Takeover
Les Vann, vice president and general manager of WKRC
Cincinnati, is departing the station with Sinclair closing on its acquisition
of it. WKRC is the market leader in Cincinnati. The closing is expected to
happen this week.
Newport bought WKRC in its Clear Channel stations
acquisition, and sold it and five others to Sinclair in July for $412.5
million.
Vann started at WKRC in the spring of 2008, according to the
Cincinnati Enquirer.
