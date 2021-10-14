‘Lo Mejor de Ti con Chiquis’ Premieres on Universo Oct. 14

Lo Mejor de Ti con Chiquis, a reality show hosted by singer Chiquis, premieres Oct. 14 on Spanish-language entertainment network Universo. The name translates to The Best of You with Chiquis. Each episode depicts two individuals who are ready to turn their lives around and undergo what Universo calls “a full transformation.”

“Borrowing from her own life experiences, Chiquis will break through the façade of social media to take the participants of Lo Mejor de Ti con Chiquis on a journey to develop confidence and find both inner and outer beauty with the help of her fab five team,” said Universo.

The team includes life coach Laura Solano Hender, fashion stylist Reading Pantaleon, hair stylist Victor Mendoza, makeup artist Elena Vazquez and trainer Diego Calvo.

Filmed in Los Angeles, Lo Mejor de Ti con Chiquis is a production of JK Films.

The daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera, Chiquis began her career on various reality shows, such as Universo’s Chiquis and Raq-C, Chiquis ‘n Control and The Riveras, then went on to a singing career. She has 4.8 million followers on Instagram.

Chiquis is an executive producer on Lo Mejor de Ti con Chiquis.

Universo is part of NBCUniversal.