‘Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento’ Back on EstrellaTV March 29

EstrellaTV brings back talent competition series Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento Monday, March 29. It will be season 24, and an all-female lineup of contestants will take part.

Recording artist Luis Coronel hosts. Returning to the judges’ panel are recording artists Chiquis and Ana Barbara, producer Pepe Garza and radio personality Don Cheto. Celebrity guest judges will pop up too.

“Regional Mexican music has traditionally been dominated by male artists, so I feel blessed to be able to be a voice that represents women in the regional and band a genre and part of the group of female artists that have been able to cross those barriers,” said Chiquis. “My female colleagues in the industry are allies, not competitors. Together we are stronger and in that unity, we can best represent female voices. My wish is that many other women can break through and succeed, which is why I am so happy about this upcoming season of Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento featuring female artists.”

EstrellaTV, a Spanish-language network, said Tengo Talento is the longest-running talent competition in U.S. Spanish-language TV.

“It’s a great honor for me to represent women in the regional Mexican genre,” said Barbara. “It has been a long journey in a music genre dominated by male artists, but consistency, the support and acceptance of my fans and the hard work that we’ve invested in this career have been the key factors that have maintained me here. And now, to be part of a season of Tengo Talento that is dedicated to women, well it makes me very happy and fills me with much satisfaction. During this Women’s History Month, we will prove that there’s not just talent, but also women who are empowered, who are fighters and who are successful.”

The series will be recorded at Estrella Media’s studios in Burbank.