Universo Premieres ‘Club Mundo Kids’ April 11

Universo launches weekly Spanish-language children’s show Club Mundo Kids Sunday, April 11. Developed for children ages four to eight, the show offers viewers a range of topics, including the environment and wildlife, space exploration and sports. Airing in the 10:30 a.m. ET slot, Club Mundo Kids is a mix of live action and animated segments.

Romina Puga hosts. She will be joined by two puppet correspondents, Maya and Coco.

Universo is part of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

“We’re thrilled to introduce viewers to Club Mundo Kids, a show we hope will foster the natural curiosity of young children,” said Ronald Day, president of entertainment and content for Telemundo and Universo. “We invite families to join their kids in watching this engaging show which encourages learning and also helps children develop their Spanish-language skills.”

Club Mundo Kids is produced by Exile Content Studio.

“There has been a huge void in the marketplace for quality, family-friendly content in Spanish, especially programming that is aimed at young bicultural kids in the U.S.," said Alejandro Uribe, CEO of Exile Content Studio. "That's why, being a parent myself, it is especially gratifying to partner with Universo to help bridge this important content gap and connect Latino children and their caretakers with authentic and informative programming."