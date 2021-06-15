Lionsgate Signs Susannah Grant To First-Look Television Deal

LIonsgate said it signed writer, producer and director Susannah Grant to a first-look television deal.

Under the deal, Grant will create and produce scripted television programming across streaming, cable and broadcast.

Read Also: Lionsgate Extends Deal With Wallin Chambers Entertainment

Grant’s screenplay for Erin Brockovich was nominated for an Academy Award and she was showrunner, writer and director for Netflix’s Unbelievable, which earned a 2020 Peabody Award.

“Susannah has an incredible repertoire of award-winning content across television and film, which makes this partnership and its possibilities very exciting,” said lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs. “She’s a talented creative voice and writer who can do it all, and we’re happy to welcome her to our Lionsgate family. We look forward to creating iconic, critically-acclaimed programming together for all of our platform partners.”

Also Read: Lionsgate Promotes Two Distribution Execs to Serve Streaming Demand

Grant is currently executive producing Fleishman is in Trouble for FX alongside Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly, who signed an overall television deal with Lionsgate earlier this year. She is also executive producing Lessons in Chemistry, a limited series for Apple TV Plus with Michael Costigan and Brie Larson.