Lionsgate Promotes Two Distribution Execs to Serve Streaming Demand

Lionsgate reorganized its worldwide television distribution operations, promoting two executives as part of the company’s effort to capitalize on the demand for premium content in the global streaming, cable and AVOD markets.

Kate Nexon was named executive VP of domestic television & digital distribution and Chase Brisbin was appointed executive VP of international distribution. Both are new positions.

Brisbin, formerly senior VP of global SVOD, and Nexon, previously senior VP, North American TV & digital sales, are responsible for distributing and licensing Lionsgate's 17,000-title film & television library, including Starz programming to hundreds of SVOD, AVOD and linear platforms globally.

Brisbin and Nexon were key members of the team that negotiated the syndication of Mad Men to Amazon’s IMDb TV domestically and Prime Video internationally, AMC and StarzPlay.

“Kate is an invaluable member of our television distribution family with the perfect skills to catapult our domestic streaming business as more SVOD and AVOD players enter the media ecosystem and windowing continues to change,” said Lionsgate president of worldwide television distribution Jim Packer. “She has the strategic vision to align our distribution business with a rapidly evolving environment, and Kate and Chase’s promotions allow us to bring specialized expertise to the content needs of our partners while positioning the company for continued growth.”

Nexon reports to Packer.

“Chase is a skilled strategist who has negotiated some of our most innovative worldwide content deals,” said president of international television & digital distribution Agapy Kapouranis. “She is a consummate professional and a fantastic dealmaker and her business acumen has played a critical role in establishing Lionsgate as a partner of choice to international buyers.”

Brisbin reports to Kapouranis.