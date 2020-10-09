Lionsgate TV Exec Jared Goetz Exits

Lionsgate executive Jared Goetz has left the company after bringing a gun to a company meeting.

Goetz was named president of North American Television Distribution at the company in 2017, where he oversaw content licensing across all platforms.

According to a statement from Goetz's attorney Bryan Freedman, the exec had "had his home burglarized and during the pandemic was attacked in his car while at a stop light."

The day of the incident Goetz told Freedman that he had planned to go to a shooting range after work and had the gun "properly and legally secured" in his car, which was a breach of company policy.

Read Freedman's full statement below:

“Jared had his home burglarized and during the pandemic was attacked in his car at while at a stop light on Reseda Boulevard. He owned a hand gun that was properly licensed. Consistent with past actions, he had plans to go to the shooting range after work and train with Officer Daryl Scoggins of the West Valley police department. As Lionsgate confirmed, this was a one time incident, wherein he never took the gun into the office nor did he remove it from the lock box in the car while he was at work. He never showed it to anyone nor did he threaten or let anyone even see it. It was properly and legally secured and there was no one else who had ever seen it- Jared has always been a model employee. He has never been involved in anything even close to disciplinary action in more than 25 years of working for companies He is well liked and an honorable person. He never intended in any way to make anyone uncomfortable nor did he do anything illegal- In fact, there are no allegations that he attempted to scare or threaten anyone. While he has reasons for self-protection, he is terribly sorry for this matter and realizes while the gun was properly secured in his vehicle, leaving it in his car in the parking lot was against company policy.

"He has had tremendous success while at Lionsgate which has led to him being approached with other incredible opportunities. He is focusing on those opportunities and wishes that this was not such a difficult and unsafe time for everyone.”

Prior to joining Lionsgate, Goetz served 22 years at the Walt Disney Company.