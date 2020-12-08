Lionsgate Extends Deal With Wallin Chambers Entertainment

Lionsgate said that it has extended its overall television deal with unscripted producers Katy Wallin and Stephanie Bloch Chambers and their production company, Wallin Chambers Entertainment.

The company’s docu-dramedy House of Ho debuts Thursday on HBO Max and its docu-comedy De Viaje Con Los Derbez was renewed for a second season.

They will continue to develop and produce original series for broadcast networks, cable platforms and premium streamers, Lionsgate said.

“Katy and Stephanie are incredibly talented producers and great partners for our content,” said Alice Dickens-Koblink, Lionsgate senior VP and head of unscripted programming. “We’re very proud of the projects which we have already collaborated on and are excited to extend our relationship to bring more fun, diverse and heartfelt premium series to our unscripted programming slate.”

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Lionsgate, a company that shares our vision for creating high-quality series that cultivate unique and diverse voices and embraces culturally enriching stories,” said Wallin and Chambers. “We strive to make audiences laugh and cry with us through our content while examining the world around them, and we look forward to creating more exciting and talent-driven unscripted projects together.”