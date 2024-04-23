Lionsgate Signs Long-Term Deal With TV Production Head Gary Goodman

Lionsgate Television said it signed a new multiyear employment agreement with executive VP, worldwide production, Gary Goodman.

Goodman is in charge of production of Lionsgate’s scripted series and its TV production facilities in Yonkers, New York; Atlanta; and one that is about to open in Newark, New Jersey.

“Gary’s production leadership has been a vital part of our success for nearly 20 years, successfully guiding us through the pandemic and last year’s double strikes with minimum interruption and downtime,” said Lionsgate Television group chair and chief creative officer Kevin Beggs and vice chair Sandra Stern. “He has been a key driver in expanding our production footprint with new studio facilities and will continue to be a valuable member of our television leadership team and a source of innovative production expertise moving forward.”

TV production has grown to a $1.5 billion business for Lionsgate, and Goodman has been head of production as the company has turned out series including Mad Men, Orange Is the New Black, Mythic Quest, the Power franchise for Starz and The Continental, which recently streamed on Peacock and Prime Video.

In all the company has 20 shares in production this year, including Ghosts on CBS and The Rookie on ABC.

He is currently leading production on Extended Family for Peacock, The Studio for Apple TV Plus and The Hunting Wives and Spartacus for Starz.