Lionsgate Promotes Kate Nexon to President, Domestic TV & Digital Distribution

Lionsgate said it promoted Kate Nexon to president, domestic television & digital distribution.

Nexon, who has been at Lionsgate for 14 years, had been executive VP, domestic TV & digital distribution. She succeeds Ryan Lowerre .

In her new post, Nexon will oversee North American sales, strategy and planning for first-run films and television shows, as well as library content.

She reports to Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s president of worldwide television distribution.

“Kate has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and made important contributions to the continued growth of our global distribution business,” said Packer. “She is a true Lionsgate success story, and her deep industry expertise, collaborative approach and strong client relations will be invaluable assets as we continue to position the studio for future growth.”

Lionsgate has more content to distribute following its acquisition of eOne from Hasbro.

Since 2020 Nexon has overseen domestic sales for the studio’s content pipelines and library across AVOD, SVOD and linear platforms, which generated $2 billion in revenue over the past three fiscal years.

She negotiated the sale of the Emmy award-winning series Schitt’s Creek to Hulu and played an integral role in the sale of The Continental to Peacock,