Lionsgate Names Ryan Lowerre President of Domestic TV and Digital Distribution

Lionsgate named Ryan Lowerre president of domestic television & digital distribution.

Lowerre had been head of licensed content for the U.S. at Amazon Prime Video. His appointment caps a reconfiguration of the distribution operations at Lionsgate, which aims to strengthen its position as a supplier of content to streaming, broadcast and cable platforms, according to Jim Packer, president of worldwide television distribution.

He replaces Jared Goetz, who left as Lionsgate’s president of TV Distribution for North America last October following an incident in which Goetz brought a gun to a lunch meeting.

Lowerre will report to Packer.

“The demand for premium content is increasing all the time as more new buyers emerge to compete in the domestic marketplace,” said Packer. “Ryan’s past work experience and business relationships make him the perfect candidate to help Lionsgate capitalize on the growing opportunities of an ever-changing media environment. He understands the needs of our buyers and brings a fresh and invigorating perspective to the team and our domestic business.”

Lowerre worked at Amazon twice. He also worked at Hulu and started his career at Twentieth Century Fox in International Television Distribution.

“Lionsgate is an entrepreneurial content leader at the forefront of innovative and bespoke distribution models, with a slate of current releases and a robust library that reach every corner of the world,” said Lowerre. “I’m proud to join Jim and the Lionsgate family in positioning the Company as a partner of choice to domestic streaming and linear buyers as their appetite for content continues to grow exponentially.”