Lionsgate Makes Output Deal With Amazon Prime in U.K.

Lionsgate said it reached a deal that makes Amazon Prime Video the first-window home of Lionsgate’s films in the U.K.

The Lionsgate films will be available on Amazon Prime in the U.K. on Jan. 1.

“We’re excited to be bringing Lionsgate’s slate of compelling movies to Prime Video,” said Martin Backlund, head of content UK, Prime Video. “Our customers will be delighted that Lionsgate’s Hollywood and British blockbuster movies are coming to Prime Video.”

New films in the deal include the upcoming Knives Out, action film Midway and Bombshell.

“We’re delighted to expand our longstanding relationship with Amazon to bring our films to their Prime Video service in the UK,” said Lionsgate president of worldwide television & digital distribution Jim Packer. “It is a great new collaboration with an important content partner in the worldwide arena, underscoring the breadth and depth of the Lionsgate slate.”

The deal was negotiated on behalf of Lionsgate by president of international television & digital distribution Agapy Kapouranis, senior VP and head of Europe, Middle East and Africa Television sales Nicky Wood, and VP of UK, Turkey & Greece television sales Nazneen Sethi.