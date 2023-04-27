Linear Addressable Ads Still Important to CTV Buyers, DirecTV Finds
80% of buyers expect to spend the same or more on linear addressable
A report from DirecTV Advertising ahead of the upfronts suggested that even sponsors who are buying connected TV continue to lean into linear addressable advertising.
The DirecTV report says that in 2022, 59% of CTV buyers also bought linear addressable advertising from multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and virtual MVPDs like Sling TV and YouTube TV.
“When it comes to TV advertising today, it helps to be delivery agnostic,” the report said. “Advertisers realize they can maximize reach and drive efficiency by buying addressable across both linear and CTV. Neither channel is sufficient on its own.”
This year, eight out of 10 CTV buyers said they will spend the same or more in linear addressable.
“Advertisers want the ability to reach the right audiences and measure against them, so they are setting themselves up for success,” the report said. “Today, just 11% report that their linear planning and CTV planning are entirely separate from one another. On the back end, even though some advertisers cite shortcomings with cross-media measurement solutions, most teams are at least collaborating on campaign reporting across both CTV and linear.”
DirecTV also noted that 65% of U.S. adults regularly watch broadcast, cable and ad-supported streaming, a trend called cord-stacking Only 14% watch ad-supported streaming exclusively.
The study was conducted for DirecTV by Advertiser Perceptions, which talked to 350 U.S. advertisers in January.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.