Linear Addressable Ads Still Important to CTV Buyers, DirecTV Finds

A report from DirecTV Advertising ahead of the upfronts suggested that even sponsors who are buying connected TV continue to lean into linear addressable advertising.

The DirecTV report says that in 2022, 59% of CTV buyers also bought linear addressable advertising from multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and virtual MVPDs like Sling TV and YouTube TV.

“When it comes to TV advertising today, it helps to be delivery agnostic,” the report said. “Advertisers realize they can maximize reach and drive efficiency by buying addressable across both linear and CTV. Neither channel is sufficient on its own.”

This year, eight out of 10 CTV buyers said they will spend the same or more in linear addressable.

“Advertisers want the ability to reach the right audiences and measure against them, so they are setting themselves up for success,” the report said. “Today, just 11% report that their linear planning and CTV planning are entirely separate from one another. On the back end, even though some advertisers cite shortcomings with cross-media measurement solutions, most teams are at least collaborating on campaign reporting across both CTV and linear.”

DirecTV also noted that 65% of U.S. adults regularly watch broadcast, cable and ad-supported streaming, a trend called cord-stacking Only 14% watch ad-supported streaming exclusively.

The study was conducted for DirecTV by Advertiser Perceptions, which talked to 350 U.S. advertisers in January.