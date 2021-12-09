Like Magic, Harry Potter and Friends Return to Hogwarts for HBO Max

Look! It's Daniel Radcliffe (right), Emma Watson and Rupert Grint

HBO Max released a picture of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, the stars of the Harry Potter film series, ahead of the Jan. 1 release of a special celebrating the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunites the stars, filmmakers and other cast members for the first time to tell the tale of making the popular movies.

Harry Potter is one of the Warner Bros. franchises HBO Max is looking to cash in on.

Among the bold-faced names who’ve been a part of the Harry Potter film franchise who will also appear in the special are Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the iconic Warner Bros. Studio Tour London—The Making of Harry Potter. The special is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films. ■