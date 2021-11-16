‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ Reunion Special on HBO Max Jan. 1

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson join director Chris Columbus and other key figures from the eight Harry Potter films for a special on HBO Max Jan. 1. The franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, premiered 20 years ago on Nov. 16. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts “will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time,” said HBO Max.

The special will debut on TBS and Cartoon Network in spring 2022 ahead of the theatrical debut of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” said Tom Ascheim, president, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon—from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

Other cast members turning up for the special include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton and Tom Felton.

Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London—The Making of Harry Potter, the special is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films.

“There’s magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago. The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films,” said Patterson.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is on TBS and Cartoon Network Nov. 28. Helen Mirren hosts. The epic, four-part competition event will begin streaming on HBO Max Jan. 1.

HBO, TBS and Cartoon Network are part of WarnerMedia.