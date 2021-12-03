Lifetime Creates Olay ‘Mini-Movie’ For Holiday Season Viewers

‘Tis the season for branded content, and A+E Networks has created a mini-movie for sponsor Olay that will have its debut Friday during A Christmas Dance Reunion, one of the holiday movies that will appear as part of Lifetime’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” programming stunt.

The mini-movie, A Merry & Bright Makeover, stars Olay’s Vitamin C + Peptide Moisturizer. Featuring Monique Coleman of High School Musical, it tells the story of a scientist who accompanies her boyfriend home for the holiday’s and gets ready for an evening she’ll never forget, according to A+E.

The mini movie even has its own trailer (see below).

“You won’t find a more engaged audience than Lifetime viewers hunkering down for ‘It’s A Wonderful Lifetime’ holiday movies, and we leverage that passion to the advantage of our partners,” said David DeSocio, executive VP, ad sales & partnership marketing at A+E Networks. “Our custom mini-movies are a heartfelt and highly engaging way for clients to connect with consumers. Our co-production with Olay showcases themes of diversity and beauty, it allows the product to shine and personifies themes and values important to the brand. It’s the perfect holiday gift - for viewers and shoppers this season.”

Last year, A+E created a mini-movie for KFC starring Mario Lopez.

The mini-move is part of Olay’s cross-platform campaign for its moisturizer that also include tune-in ads, in program messages, social media and a digital giveaway, with weekly prize being “A Year’s Worth of Olay.” The prizes are part of LIfetime’s "30 Days of Merry Giveaways" holiday games feature.■