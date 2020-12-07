Lifetime Cooks Up KFC Sponsored Mini Movie

Lifetime is sharing its formula for TV movies with sponsor KFC with a 15 minute mini movie starring Mario Lopez as Colonel Harland Sanders called A Recipe for Seduction.

The mini-movie made its debut on Lifetime Sunday.

Lopez plays Sanders as a chef with a secret recipe in a story with a beautiful heiress, a scorned suitor, a scheming mother, jealousy and a possible murder, all elements familiar to Lifetime movie viewers.

Lopez starred in the November Lifetime movie FelizNaviDAD, which was re-run after A Recipe for Seduction.

"We’re no stranger to heating things up for the holidays, just like our famous fried chicken scented Firelog. But let’s face it, we could all use a little distraction this holiday season, so why not fill some of your time at home with a suspenseful drama and the comfort of our world-famous fried chicken?” said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO. “A Recipe for Seduction is a perfect excuse to curl up at home and escape to your own happily ever after.”

KFC is sweetening the bucket by offering consumers who make a purchase of $20 or more for delivery via Uber Eats six free extra crispy tenders.

The collaboration marks the first time Lifetime and KFC have worked together on mid-form content and fit in with the network's “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Movie" slate. After its premiere on the cable network, the mini-movie will be available on VOD, Lifetime apps and mylifetime.com/christmas-movies.

“Lifetime is the perfect holiday home to bring this spicy, unexpected tale to life,” said David DeSocio, executive VP, ad sales marketing & partnerships, A+E Networks. “Through a terrific cast, and with a wink to the unique sensibilities celebrated in Lifetime movies, this co-production spotlights each brand’s POV and marries them in a fun and authentic way. A+E Networks delivers custom creative that our audiences and clients love.”