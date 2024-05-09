LG Ad Solutions Integrating Trade Desk’s Unified ID 2.0

LG Ad Solutions, the advertising arm of smart-TV maker LG Electronics, said it has begun to integrate the Unified ID 2.0 identity system developed by The Trade Desk into its own system.

Using UID2 will enable advertisers to use their own first-party data across LG’s audience network to target viewers with relevant commercials.

“As viewership proliferates across channels and platforms, the ability to reach the right audiences with precision and accuracy is critical,” Mike Brooks, global head of business development and partnerships at LG Ad Solutions, said. “Brands are deploying their own first-party data in more creative ways than ever before, and our adoption of Unified ID 2.0 in partnership with The Trade Desk further cements LG’s Smart TV ecosystem as the premium, high-impact destination for brands to safely apply that data to drive outcomes at scale.”

UID2 provides advertisers with a persistent, privacy-conscious identifier that provides enhanced targeting across platforms and devices to deliver personalized advertising experiences.

“Identity is a critical component of today’s media buying landscape, and Unified ID2 enables advertisers to connect with consumers with more precision,” Will Doherty, VP of inventory development at The Trade Desk, said. “We are excited to welcome LG to the growing pool of publishers and providers that are helping to bring value and relevancy across the open internet.”