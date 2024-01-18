Lotame Adopts Unified ID 2.0 To Bolster CTV Business

Lotame, a global customer data provider, said it has adopted the Unified ID 2.0, the identity technology pioneered by the Trade Desk, which will help it grow its connected TV business.

With cookies becoming less reliable as a way to identify customers, the industry is looking for other ways to target ads.

“In the face of cookie depreciation, everybody’s worried about decreased monetization for ad supported publisher content,” Eli Heath, head of identity at Lotame told Broadcasting+Cable. “UID is a great option in the market.”

At the same time, spending on CTV has been growing and CTV has never been targeted using cookies.

“We had to solve the cookieless problem for CTV because CTV is attractive from a video investment perspective,” Heath said. “Obviously, it’s a catalyst.”

CTV is premium content, almost entirely viewable and addressable.

“If you’re a brand that’s really the place to be and because of the access to programmatic pricing dynamics have really decreased., he said. “Traditional TV was far to expansive for many brands and you couldn’t be nimble with audience-based targeting.”

Using UID will make it easier for customers who use Lotame audiences buy CTV through The Trade Desk, a leading demand side platform.

“We have a really close relationship with The Trade Desk and a lot of our agency buyers and independent marketers that look to Lotame use The Trade Desk as their primary and preferred buying platform, Heath said.

Lotame launched its own probabilistic identity system, Panorama ID, in 2020, based on IP address and other information gleaned from browser activity. The company plans to offer both Panorama and UID 2.0 to customers. (UID is deterministic, based largely on the emails of website and app users.)

“It’s a ‘best of both worlds’ strategy for our buyers,” Heath said. “It’s more complicated and more costly to manage the distribution of all these IDs, but that’s how we hedge our bets against a single ID. A winner hasn’t emerged yet.”

Lotame’s marketplace has data on customers ranging from precise age and gender information to shopping behavior. Many clients ask Lotame to use its data to create custom audiences. For example it can identify women who have bought yoga mats and gone to Sweetgreen in the past 30 days to build a soccer mom personna, Heath said.

“With third-party cookie deprecation happening this year, every advertiser needs an identity strategy,” says Jay Goebel, VP of data partnerships at The Trade Desk. “It’s companies like Lotame who are helping to ensure the future of the open internet by adopting Unified ID 2.0 to give advertisers the power to make better, data-driven decisions in their media campaigns.”

“The majority of inventory is email authenticated across the CTV landscape, making audiences highly addressable,” continued Heath. “By 2025, consumers will spend over two hours per day watching CTV content, more than double the time spent on desktop. This UID2 integration equips our clients with the tools to evolve with consumers and reach them effectively.”