Lewis Dodley, NY1 Anchor Since Its Launch, Sets Retirement

Lewis Dodley, longtime anchor for Spectrum News NY1, will retire at the end of May. He’s been on the air at the Charter Communications-owned local news channel since it launched as New York 1 News in 1992.

Dodley got his start as a teen at WCOL Radio in Columbus, Ohio, then shifted to news anchor at WBNS Radio. Other radio stops included WING Dayton and WSAI Cincinnati before he shifted to TV, working at Financial News Network.

Dodley then worked at WNET New York, anchoring a newscast called Bulldog Edition.

He joined 24-hour news channel NY1 in 1992.

“When I was offered this job in 1992, I saw it as the opportunity of a lifetime,” Dodley said on the air May 6. “I tried to treat it that way. New York 1 is a window to New York City, and to be a face you see here has truly been an honor.”

NY1 anchor Pat Kiernan said on X, “The ironman of @NY1 has set a retirement date. Congrats to Lewis Dodley on a remarkable run! He's the only evening anchor NY1 has had in almost 32 years on the air. His guidance to me and steady presence for viewers have set the standard.”